Fifth annual a oeRide to Remembera takes off from Chicopee

Saturday, the "Ride to Remember," charity bike ride, which honors police officers who have died in the line of duty held a tribute concert in Chicopee to raise money for fallen police officers. The "Ride to Remember" is a 106 mile bike ride from Springfield to Boston, and Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the Hu Ke Lau restaurant to raise money for the charity.

