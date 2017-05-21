Fallen Angels motorcycle ride benefits addiction recovery foundation
Dozens of motorcyclists gathered in Chicopee Sunday to help honor those who have lost their lives to addiction, and to raise money for those who are currently fighting. And that's why dozens of motorcyclists gathered Sunday for the Fallen Angels bike run.
