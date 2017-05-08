European stocks falter after Macron's...

European stocks falter after Macron's victory confirmed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Asian shares rose Monday after Emmanuel Macron, a centrist would-be reformer and supporter of the European Union, won the French pres... . A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Monday, May 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up 3 hr Usury Shekel Shackle 16
News Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes 9 hr DSS DCF CPS are M... 1
News Pittsfield officer suit settled May 3 Ben Gay 4
Desperate Help Needed Apr 30 Rose 1
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Apr 24 DSS DCF CPS are M... 6
News Refugees must wait for safe harbor Apr 23 Solons 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,874,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC