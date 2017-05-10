Engineering firm working on total redesign of Springfield a oeXa
West Springfield engineering firm Fuss and O'Neill is working on a total redesign of the intersection, where Sumner Avenue, Belmont Avenue, and Dickinson Street cross. There will be several public hearings on their design plans as they evolve, but the goal is to improve traffic flow, safety for bicyclists and pedestrians,access to the parks, schools and businesses, and increased walk-ability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|12 hr
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|15 hr
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|Tue
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
|Desperate Help Needed
|Apr 30
|Rose
|1
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC