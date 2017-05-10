Engineering firm working on total red...

Engineering firm working on total redesign of Springfield a oeXa

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

West Springfield engineering firm Fuss and O'Neill is working on a total redesign of the intersection, where Sumner Avenue, Belmont Avenue, and Dickinson Street cross. There will be several public hearings on their design plans as they evolve, but the goal is to improve traffic flow, safety for bicyclists and pedestrians,access to the parks, schools and businesses, and increased walk-ability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5 12 hr Women Power 8
News Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up 15 hr Hugh Terds 24
News Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes Tue Paul Kersey 2
News Pittsfield officer suit settled May 3 Ben Gay 4
Desperate Help Needed Apr 30 Rose 1
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Apr 24 DSS DCF CPS are M... 6
News Refugees must wait for safe harbor Apr 23 Solons 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC