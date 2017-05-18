Design sketches for Route 66 neon signs rescued, preserved

This Thursday, May 11, 2017, photo shows one of the neon signs that has been refurbished along Route 66 in Albuquerque, N.M. University of New Mexico associate dean and architecture professor Mark Childs pointed to the d... . In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, photo University of New Mexico associate professor of sculpture Ellen Babcock examines one of the neon design sketches she found among old business files belonging to Zeon Signs in Albuquerq... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - They were just a bunch of old business records belonging to New Mexico's oldest and largest sign-making shop, the last of the manufacturers from neon's midcentury heyday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.