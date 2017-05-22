Computer starts go match against Chinese champion
Ke ... . Go player Ke Jie of China, third from right, and other participants place pieces on a checkered cube during the opening ceremony of the Future of Go Summit in Wuzhen in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills...
|21 hr
|Elm Corner Pharm
|6
|Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ...
|May 11
|Anonymous
|1
|Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5
|May 10
|Women Power
|8
|Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up
|May 10
|Hugh Terds
|24
|Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes
|May 9
|Paul Kersey
|2
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC