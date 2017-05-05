City of Springfield has become more bird friendly
The treaty brings together the City, along with other public and private organizations to conserve birds that live and migrate through the City. ReGreen Springfield was awarded $46,400 to work with partners and volunteers to enhance bird stopovers and nesting habitats in Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield officer suit settled
|May 3
|Ben Gay
|4
|Desperate Help Needed
|Apr 30
|Rose
|1
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Apr 21
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC