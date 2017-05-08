City of Springfield considering regul...

City of Springfield considering regulations for recreational marijuana

City Councilor Marcus Williams said the East Forest Park Civic Association had asked the city to look into the impact and potential regulations for recreational marijuana in Springfield. The city attorney said Monday it's not completely clear yet what can and cannot be regulated with regard to recreational marijuana on a municipal level.

