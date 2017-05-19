Chicopee Police: Woman drove drunk wi...

Chicopee Police: Woman drove drunk with child in back seat

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

A woman was arrested in Chicopee overnight, after police say she was driving drunk with a two-year-old in the backseat. Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a bystander flagged down an officer around 3:00 a.m. Friday, claiming he tried to stop a woman he believed was drunk from driving with a child in the backseat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... Thu Matt 5
News Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro... May 11 Anonymous 1
News a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ... May 11 Anonymous 1
News Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5 May 10 Women Power 8
News Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up May 10 Hugh Terds 24
News Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes May 9 Paul Kersey 2
News Pittsfield officer suit settled May 3 Ben Gay 4
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,051 • Total comments across all topics: 281,131,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC