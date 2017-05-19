Chicopee Police: Woman drove drunk with child in back seat

A woman was arrested in Chicopee overnight, after police say she was driving drunk with a two-year-old in the backseat. Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News a bystander flagged down an officer around 3:00 a.m. Friday, claiming he tried to stop a woman he believed was drunk from driving with a child in the backseat.

