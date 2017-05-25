Cannes Palme d'Or goes to Ruben Ostlu...

Cannes Palme d'Or goes to Ruben Ostlund's "The Square"

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

Director Lynne Ramsay, right, and actor Joaquin Phoenix pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, M... . Actors John Doman, from left, Joaquin Phoenix, Alex Manette, director Lynne Ramsay and Ekaterina Samsonov pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film You Were Never Really Here at the 70th international f... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
blow me (Apr '16) Sat Heyyyyy 2
News Ex-doctor to be sentenced for prescribing pills... May 22 Elm Corner Pharm 6
News Agawam City Council debates over solar farm pro... May 11 Anonymous 1
News a Extravaganjaa in Northampton raises impaired ... May 11 Anonymous 1
News Superior Court Briefs: May 3 - May 5 May 10 Women Power 8
News Hate crimes climb, resisters urged to stand up May 10 Hugh Terds 24
News Woman to serve 2 1/2 years for drug crimes May 9 Paul Kersey 2
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Cuba
  5. Iraq
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,358,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC