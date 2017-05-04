Buckingham Palace tells AP staff called for meeting

Buckingham Palace officials tell The Associated Press that a meeting of royal household staff has been called, but one says there is "no cause for concern." The officials spoke Thursday after a report by Britain's Daily Mail of an unusual meeting of royal household staff sparked speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II, 91, and her husband, Prince Philip, 95. One of the officials said the meeting is not related to the health of any senior royals.

