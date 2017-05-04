Brewhaha: LeBron upset with brewery over photo with beer

On Monday night, James jokingly swiped a beer bottle from a surprised courtside server during the third quarter of Cleveland's playoff game against the Toronto Raptors and considered sipping it before handing it back. The exchange went viral on social media and James even kidded afterward that he wasn't much of a beer drinker and would have taken a sip if it had been red wine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.