Amtrak engineer surrenders on charges in crash that killed 8

An Amtrak engineer involved in a train derailment that killed eight passengers turned himself in to police Thursday on charges including causing a catastrophe and involuntary manslaughter, in a case brought only after a victim's family got a judge to order that charges be filed. Just minutes after leaving Philadelphia on May 12, 2015, on a Washington-to-New York run, Bostian accelerated to 106 mph on a 50 mph curve, sending his train careening off the tracks, an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.