4 plead guilty to manslaughter in fraternity hazing death

Four men charged in a brutal fraternity hazing ritual that resulted in the 2013 death of a New York City college student have pleaded guilty in a Pennsylvania court to voluntary manslaughter. Fraternity members at Pi Delta Psi physically abused Chun "Michael" Deng, a Baruch College student.

