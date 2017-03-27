Woman dies after car crashes into wooded area in Springfield
The crash site and the woman's body were discovered Sunday morning in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Police say the victim appears to be a 37-year-old woman from Ludlow, but her name is being withheld pending confirmation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
|EPA chief: Carbon dioxide not primary cause of ...
|Mar 9
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC