West Springfield police investigating shooting
West Springfield Police Officer Mark Lussier told 22News that there is one female victim in the shooting, though additional information about her or her condition is not immediately available. There is a large amount of police activity outside an apartment building on Highland Avenue, which is located off Riverdale Street, near the Holyoke city line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC