Way of the Cross procession a Good Friday tradition in Springfield

It is Good Friday, the day that Christians around the world pause to pray and reflect upon the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. In Springfield, hundreds of parishioners of the Blessed Sacrament Church joined in an annual procession through the city's North End to re-enact the Way of the Cross.

