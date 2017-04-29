Wally the Alligator died at the Forest Park Zoo
The Forest Park Zoo announced on Friday that Wally, an American Alligator who went undetected for about 26 years in West Springfield, had died. The Zoo stated that, "Wally required rehabilitation from years without veterinary care and a diet specific to his needs."
