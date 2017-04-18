Veterans health and career fair to be held in Springfield
Military veterans from western Massachusetts seeking access to health care and better job opportunities are getting some help this week. The free event is not only designed to assist veterans in getting proper medical care and finding employment, but to help with education, financial services, housing and legal needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|1 hr
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|2 hr
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Fri
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC