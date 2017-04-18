Veterans health and career fair to be...

Veterans health and career fair to be held in Springfield

Military veterans from western Massachusetts seeking access to health care and better job opportunities are getting some help this week. The free event is not only designed to assist veterans in getting proper medical care and finding employment, but to help with education, financial services, housing and legal needs.

