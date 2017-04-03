The Originals a " Keepers of the House Trailer
Desperate to save her daughter, Hayley turns to Marcel for help uncovering information about the mysterious force that has set its sights on the children of New Orleans. While Klaus remains behind with Hope , Elijah and a reluctant Vincent join the hunt, which puts them on a dangerous collision course with an unlikely new threat.
