The Latest: Victim shocked by Utah judge remark in rape case
The Latest on a Utah judge who called a convicted rapist an "extraordinary, good man" while sentencing him : A woman says she is shocked by a Utah judge's comments in which he called a man convicted of sexually assaulting her a "good man" during his sentencing hearing. Julia Kirby said Friday that Judge Thomas Low appeared to care more about the person he was convicting than he did about the victims.
