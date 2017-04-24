The Latest: Trump says he won't pull US out of NAFTA
President Donald Trump has told the leaders of Mexico and Canada that he will not pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Instead, Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "agreed to proceed swiftly, according to their required internal procedures, to enable the renegotiation" of the trade deal to "the benefit of all three countries."
