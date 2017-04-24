The Latest: Pope urges Egypt's clergy to remain positive
Francis is in Egypt for a two-day trip aimed at presenting a united Christian-Muslim front that repudiates ... . Pope Francis, left, meets Pope Tawadros II, spiritual leader of Egypt's Orthodox Christians, at Cairo's St. Mark's Cathedral, Friday, April 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Apr 21
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC