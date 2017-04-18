The Latest: Police identify Idaho rollover bus crash cause
Police have identified the driver of the school bus that rolled in rural Idaho Tuesday while carrying students to a track meet. Idaho State Police say 67-year-old Richard Mecham of Carey, Idaho, was behind the wheel of the 2011 bus when he drove off the right shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the bus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault charges piling up
|Sun
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 11
|BravePhart
|2
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC