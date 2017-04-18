The Latest: Man sought in Cleveland Facebook killing is dead
Cleveland police said th... . A makeshift memorial sits along a fence Monday, April 17, 2017, near where Robert Godwin Sr., was killed in Cleveland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault charges piling up
|Sun
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 11
|BravePhart
|2
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC