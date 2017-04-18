The Latest: European stocks soar on French election result
European stock markets have surged on the open as investors welcomed the result of the first round of the French presidential election. France's CAC 40 soared 3.9 percent while Germany's DAX rose 2.5 percent on Monday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|21 hr
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|22 hr
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Fri
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC