Thai woman has no anger toward Facebook after girl's killing

Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

The wife of a Thai man who hanged their 11-month-old daughter on Facebook Live said Wednesday her husband is the only person to blame, and she bears no anger toward the social media site or the users who shared the horrific video. The video showed 20-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay killing his child.

