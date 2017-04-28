Springfield Technical Community College celebrates milestone
President Donald Trump will spend his 100th day in office talking tough on trade in one of the states that delivered his u SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Hundreds of guests gathered at the Marriott Hotel in the downtown area to celebrate Springfield Technical Community College's 50th anniversary.
