Springfield students compete for college scholarships
Late Saturday afternoon, Latino and African American high school students in Springfield competed for college scholarships presented each year by the local chapter of an African American fraternity. The competition at the St. John's Congregational Church Legacy Center is sponsored each year by the Theta Iota Lambda chapter of the African American Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
