Springfield police warning of increase in car break-ins
Springfield police say that they are investigating an increased number of car break-ins in the city, and what most of these crimes have in common is that the cars involved were left unlocked. He said that in most cases, thieves look around for valuables left in plain sight, and if the car is left unlocked, they simply open the door and take what they want.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 11
|BravePhart
|2
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC