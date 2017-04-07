Springfield mana s conviction upheld in killing of estranged wife
A man from Springfield sentenced to life in prison for killing his estranged wife and setting her house on fire, has had his conviction upheld by the state's highest court. The Supreme Judicial Court denied an appeal by Benjamin Sanchez to get a new trial, or to reduce his conviction to second-degree murder or manslaughter in the killing of Ana Cruz .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Arbogast
|4 hr
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Thu
|Majesty3
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC