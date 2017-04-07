Springfield arson suspect returning to court Friday
A status conference is being held for 30-year-old Mardell Davis, who was initially supposed to be arraigned last month, until a judge ordered a mental health evaluation. The judge ordered the evaluation after a doctor who screened Davis told the judge that he was shaking, hearing voices, and having trouble communicating.
