Spanish royal visit to UK to shift due to early election

Spanish writer Eduardo Mendoza, fifth left, poses for the media with Spain's King Felipe, fifth right, Queen Letizia, fourth right, his former wife Ana Soler, fourth left, and Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de San... . Spanish writer Eduardo Mendoza, second right, walks with Spain's King Felipe, left, Queen Letizia, right, and his former wife Ana Soler, second left, after he was awarded the Cervantes Prize during a ceremony at the Universit... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.