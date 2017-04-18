Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in...

Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car in Los Angeles

Authorities say the 72-year-old singer and father of Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. was found dead in a car Thursday in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles. Coroner's Assistant Chief Ed Winter says the cause of death is under investigation, but drug paraphernalia and alcohol were found in the car parked on a busy street.

