Sex buyers: The focus of a new initia...

Sex buyers: The focus of a new initiative to crack down on human trafficking

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WWLP

Attorney General Maura Healey has started a new initiative to raise awareness about human trafficking victims, and stop the demand of commercial sex. The Attorney General said instead of just focusing on arresting and prosecuting human trafficking suspects, local law enforcement are now going after sex buyers, as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Apr 24 DSS DCF CPS are M... 6
News Refugees must wait for safe harbor Apr 23 Solons 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
Mowing lawns Apr 21 Gloria Eagan 1
News Assault charges piling up Apr 16 Cops Luv Kids 1
Dave Arbogast Apr 7 Captain caveman 75 2
Cigs for trade Apr 6 Anonymous 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,630,407

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC