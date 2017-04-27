Sex buyers: The focus of a new initiative to crack down on human trafficking
Attorney General Maura Healey has started a new initiative to raise awareness about human trafficking victims, and stop the demand of commercial sex. The Attorney General said instead of just focusing on arresting and prosecuting human trafficking suspects, local law enforcement are now going after sex buyers, as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Apr 24
|DSS DCF CPS are M...
|6
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|Apr 23
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Apr 23
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Apr 21
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC