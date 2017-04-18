Red card: Ousted CEO sent threats, soccer ball to investor

The former chairman and CEO of Arconic, who resigned suddenly this week, appears to have been brought down by a letter containing veiled threats to the company's largest shareholder, a hedge fund that was seeking his removal. Activist investor Elliott Management, which had been pushing Arconic to replace CEO Klaus Kleinfeld since January, published the letter it said Kleinfeld sent to Elliott founder and president Paul Singer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.