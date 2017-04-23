Police blotter
WAY CRASH Three people were seriously injured early Sunday after a driver crashed head-on into a car while driving the wrong way on the F. E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police. The alleged wrong-way driver, Juan Osorio Marin, 23, of Hudson, N.H., was semi-conscious when fire officials extricated him from his car just after 2:45 a.m., according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugees must wait for safe harbor
|21 hr
|Solons
|2
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|22 hr
|Banner Phart
|4
|Mowing lawns
|Fri
|Gloria Eagan
|1
|Assault charges piling up
|Apr 16
|Cops Luv Kids
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC