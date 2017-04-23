Police blotter

WAY CRASH Three people were seriously injured early Sunday after a driver crashed head-on into a car while driving the wrong way on the F. E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua, N.H., according to New Hampshire State Police. The alleged wrong-way driver, Juan Osorio Marin, 23, of Hudson, N.H., was semi-conscious when fire officials extricated him from his car just after 2:45 a.m., according to police.

