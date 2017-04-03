Norway police neutralize explosive device, arrest suspect

An officer stands guard as police cordon off a large area around a subway station on a busy commercial street Saturday night, April 8, 2017, after finding what they described as a "bomb-like" device, in Oslo, Nor... . An officer works the scene as police cordon off a large area around a subway station on a busy commercial street Saturday night, April 8, 2017, after finding what they described as a "bomb-like" device, in Oslo, ... STAVANGER, Norway - An explosive device found by a busy subway station in the Norwegian capital forced police to evacuate late night bars and restaurants, but officials said the device was neutralized and a suspect arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.