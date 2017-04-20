North Korean medium-range missile test fails, US says
A North Korean missile exploded during launch Sunday from the country's east... . People watch a TV showing North Korea's missiles during Saturday's military parade in Pyongyang in North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
