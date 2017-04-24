NFL Draft 2017: Springfield native an...

NFL Draft 2017: Springfield native and UMass FB John Robinson-Woodgett signs with Saints

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: MassLive.com

Springfield native and former UMass fullback John Robinson-Woodgett signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent Saturday, according to agent Paul Sheehy. Robinson-Woodgett, a Cathedral high school and Worcester Academy alum, played both linebacker and fullback during his time at UMass.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MassLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou... Apr 24 DSS DCF CPS are M... 6
News Refugees must wait for safe harbor Apr 23 Solons 2
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 23 Banner Phart 4
Mowing lawns Apr 21 Gloria Eagan 1
News Assault charges piling up Apr 16 Cops Luv Kids 1
Dave Arbogast Apr 7 Captain caveman 75 2
Cigs for trade Apr 6 Anonymous 1
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,337 • Total comments across all topics: 280,660,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC