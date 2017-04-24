NFL Draft 2017: Springfield native and UMass FB John Robinson-Woodgett signs with Saints
Springfield native and former UMass fullback John Robinson-Woodgett signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent Saturday, according to agent Paul Sheehy. Robinson-Woodgett, a Cathedral high school and Worcester Academy alum, played both linebacker and fullback during his time at UMass.
