Mosques across Massachusetts open their doors to the public
In an era where the Muslim faith is stigmatized and sometimes misunderstood, 18 mosques across Massachusetts opened their doors, and their religion, to the public on Sunday. The Islamic Society of West Springfield invited members of a Greenfield church for lunch at the Islamic Society Mosque.
