Missed call helps UNC in final minute of NCAA title game

North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks places his right hand outside of the line as Meeks and Gonzaga's Silas Melson battle for a loose ball during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Mo... . North Carolina's Kennedy Meeks places his right hand outside of the line as Meeks and Gonzaga's Silas Melson battle for a loose ball during the second half in the finals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournam... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.