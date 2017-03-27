Meeks shoots, and rebounds, and saves the day for Tar Heels

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams calls for a timeout during the first half against Oregon in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. . North Carolina forward Isaiah Hicks dunks the ball over Oregon's Kavell Bigby-Williams and Jordan Bell during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, Apr... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.