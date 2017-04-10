Man charged in the shooting death of a judge in Chicago
A man was charged Wednesday in the killing of a criminal court judge who was shot to death outside his Chicago home after a woman he knew was wounded by gunfire. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that Joshua Smith, 37, was charged in the fatal Monday shooting of Associate Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles.
