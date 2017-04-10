Man charged in Ohio nightclub shooting pleads not guilty
A man who allegedly opened fire in a crowded Cincinnati nightclub has pleaded not guilty to two murder charges and three dozen other charges. A Hamilton County judge on Monday ordered 27-year-old Cornell Beckley to remain held on $1.7 million bond.
