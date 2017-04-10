Man accused in theft of guns arrested in Wisconsin
A fugitive accused of stealing numerous weapons from a Wisconsin gun store and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House has been arrested after nine days on the run, sheriff's officials said Friday. Joseph Allen Jakubowski was found Thursday night in Vernon County, about 125 miles northwest of Janesville, his hometown, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
