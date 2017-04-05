Lawsuit alleges Springfield undervalues property containing billboards, cell towers
A group of plaintiffs claims the City of Springfield is undervaluing properties containing billboards and cell towers to give tax breaks to owners. They are suing and claim the city is losing $1.2 million in revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Arbogast
|2 hr
|Someone is watching
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
|Puppy Place reopens, but not with official consent (Apr '08)
|Mar 13
|Charlie Kelly
|41
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC