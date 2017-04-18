Killer of NFL's Will Smith gets 25 ye...

Killer of NFL's Will Smith gets 25 years for manslaughter

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: CBS 3 Springfield

New Orleans Saints NFL football team head coach Sean Payton enters the Orleans Parish criminal courthouse for a sentencing hearing for Cardell Hayes, who was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of former New Orlea... . Prosecutor Jason Napoli enters the Orleans Parish criminal courthouse for a sentencing hearing for Cardell Hayes, who was convicted of manslaughter in the shooting death of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith, in New Or... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assault charges piling up Apr 16 Cops Luv Kids 1
News Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ... Apr 11 BravePhart 2
Dave Arbogast Apr 7 Captain caveman 75 2
Cigs for trade Apr 6 Anonymous 1
News Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re... Mar 28 Online commentator 18
News 16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08) Mar 27 Hypocrites 305
News Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for... Mar 24 Shakes My Head 6
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Springfield, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,445,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC