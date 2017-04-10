Jury in ex-NFL player's trial ends 5th day without verdict
Hernandez is on trial for the July 201... . Judge Jeffrey Locke addresses the court during jury deliberations in the trial of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston, Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Banner moment: Chicago Cubs finally raise champ...
|Tue
|BravePhart
|2
|Dave Arbogast
|Apr 7
|Captain caveman 75
|2
|Cigs for trade
|Apr 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC