Jury convicts 3 Denver homeless of violating camping ban

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, an unidentified man drags his belongings away during a sweep of homeless people who were living on the sidewalks surrounding a shelter near the baseball stadium in downtown De... DENVER - Three advocates for the homeless were convicted Wednesday of violating Denver's camping ban, one of many that have been enacted in rapidly gentrifying cities across the country. Jurors deliberated for about three hours before convicting Randy Russell, Jerry Burton and Terese Howard, who were sentenced to probation and community service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.