Jury convicts 3 Denver homeless of violating camping ban
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016, file photo, an unidentified man drags his belongings away during a sweep of homeless people who were living on the sidewalks surrounding a shelter near the baseball stadium in downtown De... DENVER - Three advocates for the homeless were convicted Wednesday of violating Denver's camping ban, one of many that have been enacted in rapidly gentrifying cities across the country. Jurors deliberated for about three hours before convicting Randy Russell, Jerry Burton and Terese Howard, who were sentenced to probation and community service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cigs for trade
|8 hr
|Majesty3
|1
|Dave Arbogast
|20 hr
|Someone is watching
|1
|Mark Tully: At ceiling, Pittsfield confronts re...
|Mar 28
|Online commentator
|18
|16 Members And Associates Of La Familia Gang Ar... (May '08)
|Mar 27
|Hypocrites
|305
|Pittsfield City Council: Candidate steps up for...
|Mar 24
|Shakes My Head
|6
|Suspect in Pittsfield liquor store robbery foun...
|Mar 23
|Cops are Degenerates
|9
|'The church is people': Rev. Peter Gregory prou...
|Mar 14
|Cops are Degenerates
|4
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC